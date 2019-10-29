Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.63

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.63 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), with a volume of 337563 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.46 ($2.45).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.08. The company has a market cap of $592.87 million and a PE ratio of 27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32.

About Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.