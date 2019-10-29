Instructure (NYSE:INST) Trading 5.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.77, 1,405,173 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 388,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $828,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,309 shares of company stock worth $1,773,242. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Instructure Company Profile (NYSE:INST)

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

