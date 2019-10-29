Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 671 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dell were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Dell by 597.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 490,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,216,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $5,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,690,873 shares of company stock worth $189,823,914 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. 405,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,950. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

