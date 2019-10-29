Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,784 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Viacom stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price target on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

