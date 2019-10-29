Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 6%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.84, approximately 1,938,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,060,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.