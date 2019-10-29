Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

