Insider Selling: StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Sells 470,482 Shares of Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 470,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $503,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 28th, Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 56,715 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $61,252.20.

STON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,390. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 3,024.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor Partners during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 33.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

