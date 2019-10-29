Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 30,547 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,703. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

