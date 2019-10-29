Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 620 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $91,307.40.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $91,890.20.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $94,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $92,907.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $95,418.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $90,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $89,056.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,247,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,643. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

