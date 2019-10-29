Insider Selling: Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Insider Sells 3,773 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $173,331.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,537.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 5,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

