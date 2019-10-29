Insider Selling: Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Insider Sells 3,773 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $173,331.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,537.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 5,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.