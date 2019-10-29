Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $658,800.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $357,064.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 1,108,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,217. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

