Insider Buying: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Russell David Ball purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,933,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,376.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

