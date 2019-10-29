Insider Buying: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Russell David Ball purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,933,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,376.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54.
About Calibre Mining
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.