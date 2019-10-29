INO COIN (INO) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00021230 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a total market cap of $360.85 million and $6,403.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

