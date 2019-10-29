Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 6.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

