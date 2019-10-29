Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of IR traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 935,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

