ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.58).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

