INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get INFORMA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INFORMA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFORMA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.