Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBA shares. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE IBA opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

