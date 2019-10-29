Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €37.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.34 ($49.23).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €28.82 ($33.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.53. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €41.35 ($48.08).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.