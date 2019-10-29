Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 423,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 114,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

