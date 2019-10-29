Imperial Capital Comments on Brink’s’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brink’s in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE BCO opened at $88.86 on Monday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brink’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

