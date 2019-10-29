Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($36.13).

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,758.60 ($22.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,931.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,083.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,736.20 ($22.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson purchased 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

