Impedimed (ASX:IPD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Impedimed Limited (ASX:IPD) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 520,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

About Impedimed (ASX:IPD)

ImpediMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance instruments, consumables, and software in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Medical and Test & Measurement segments. It offers SOZO, a next generation bioimpedance spectroscopy digital health platform; and L-Dex U400, a technology that utilizes the characteristics of frequency dependent current flow to quantify changes in extracellular fluid in the patient's limb.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Impedimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impedimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.