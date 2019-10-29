ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

ICCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

