Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.10), approximately 159,669 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.49.

In other Immotion Group news, insider Martin Higginson purchased 917,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £64,220.17 ($83,915.03).

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

