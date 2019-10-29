Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

IMAX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 165,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,397. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $351,869.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

