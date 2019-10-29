Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.38.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.79. 1,042,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.59 and a 200 day moving average of $312.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $653,590.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock worth $11,117,580 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illumina by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.