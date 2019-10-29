II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

II-VI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,496,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,653. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 29.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 87.2% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in II-VI by 54.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $21,739,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

