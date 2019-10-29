Ignition Price Up 131.9% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market cap of $116,882.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 131.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033753 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00071754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091201 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,299.61 or 0.99133579 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

