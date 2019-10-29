IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Reaches $88.01

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $88.01 or 0.00938638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $176,014.00 and $88.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.79 or 0.05627626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031963 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

