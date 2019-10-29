Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 528,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.84. 9,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

