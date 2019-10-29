ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.34

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 58041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in ICICI Bank by 89.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 637.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $63,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

