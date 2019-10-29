iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) Trading Down 8.7%

iCar Asia Ltd (ASX:ICQ)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), 1,054,444 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 430,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.06.

iCar Asia Company Profile (ASX:ICQ)

iCar Asia Limited develops and operates Internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive.com brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com and Otospirit.com brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

