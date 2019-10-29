Hydro Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitMart. Hydro has a market cap of $7.50 million and $4.16 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.05570195 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032041 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DEx.top, CoinEx, BitForex, Upbit, BitMart, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.