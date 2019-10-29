Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $386.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 406.20 ($5.31), with a volume of 81934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

HTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.55 ($8.71).

Get Hunting alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.