Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Hudson Global stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.08. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

