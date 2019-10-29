Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY19 guidance to $7.95-8.10 EPS.

HUBB stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 423,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $144.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.