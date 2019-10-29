HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.56 million and $5,209.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00794844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00163618 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003509 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

