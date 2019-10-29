Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $315,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in Netflix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.21. 209,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.