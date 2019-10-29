Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBMD. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.