Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been given a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.67 ($161.24).

Shares of FRA:HOT opened at €111.00 ($129.07) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.54.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

