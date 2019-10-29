HLS Therapeutics Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$18.30.
About HLS Therapeutics
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.