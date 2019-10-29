HLS Therapeutics Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$18.30.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

