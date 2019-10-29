Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 107.57 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.50. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

