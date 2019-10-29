Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 4,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

