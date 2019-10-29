Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) vs. OraSure Technologies (NYSE:OSUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 7.45% 21.26% 7.70% OraSure Technologies 11.83% 7.81% 6.96%

This table compares Hill-Rom and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.47 billion 2.72 $252.40 million $4.75 21.16 OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 2.82 $20.40 million $0.50 16.62

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OraSure Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hill-Rom and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 2 4 0 2.67 OraSure Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.76%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats OraSure Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

