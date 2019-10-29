HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered HEXO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.
Shares of HEXO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 6,279,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,119. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
