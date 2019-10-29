HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered HEXO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of HEXO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 6,279,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,119. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HEXO by 9,094.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

