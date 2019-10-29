HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Roth Capital

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,114. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $75,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

