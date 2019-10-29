Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of HESM opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.