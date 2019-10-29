Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HT opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,509 shares of company stock worth $588,342. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

