Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) versus Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Financial Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 0.92 -$197.29 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $366.16 million 0.40 $13.49 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -658.25% -30.29% -12.09% Overseas Shipholding Group 2.38% 3.77% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

